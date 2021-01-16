NanoVeda, a technology-driven Ayurveda supplement brand enters the Indian market

NanoVeda, a nutritious supplement brand from Switzerland that combines Ayurveda with established methods and mechanisms of Nanotechnology has forayed into the Indian market. The homegrown brand specializes in organic and plant-based products that are availed in the form of oral rapid dissolve strips. NanoVeda focuses on a holistic approach towards health and wellbeing.

The cruelty-free brand aims to eradicate the hassle of conventional supplements through pills or syrups without falling prey to any technology-driven methods. The amalgamation of technology and sustainable farming with its unique product innovation has made Nano Veda stand out.

NanoVeda has a wide range of nutritious supplements – in the form of oral strips – with different flavours that are naturally sourced from fruits and vegetables without making them taste bitter. It’s a unique solution, making daily nutrition fun and easy backed with lab tested and scientific evidence-based research methodology to commercialization.

The products are curated by various researchers and supervisors who have been specialized in the field of Nanotechnology & Ayurveda.

Commenting on the brand’s vision, Rakshit Mehta, the founder of NanoVeda said, “Our aim is to disrupt the supplements market and accelerate the adoption of Nutra supplementation, for all age groups, in a fun, easy and trendy way. Popping in pills or taking syrups are such a passé, hence we have developed a very innovative self dissolve nano-oral strips in tasty natural fruit flavours that makes taking supplements fun, enjoyable and trendy and of course being more effective due to the higher body absorption rate”.

About NanoVeda

NanoVeda is a brand of Euro Alliance S.A., Switzerland. It’s a fusion of Swiss Innovation & Indian Ayurveda for a healthier you. All our products are VEGAN, non-gluten, non-GMO, non-dairy, non-soya, nuts free making them perfectly suitable for all body types. Products are manufactured under license at an FDA approved, registered and compliant cGMP facility in India. Thus, promoting the PM’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative.