Napino Group forges licensing agreement with EVR Motors for Trapezoidal Stator – RFPM Motors for 2-Wheeler Electric Vehicles

Gurugram, April 2022 – Napino Auto & Electronics Ltd., India’s premier Tier 1 Automotive Component Manufacturing Company, has forged a commercial licensing agreement with EVR Motors, an Israeli start-up with a newly designed and patented motor topology. The Trapezoidal Stator – Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (TS – RFPM) topology. The strategic partnership will see Napino partner with EVR to develop and manufacture motors for electric 2Ws in India.

The TSRF technology is distinctive because of its lightweight & compact design. Proprietary TS Topology has a unique trapezoidal tooth shape core structure, which improves flux distribution, reduces leakage, and gives superior heat dissipation with good thermal capacity. The TS topology can be tailored for a wide variety of requirements and enable multiple variations based on the same design and tooling. The air-cooled motor for 2W application weighs under 7 kgs, has a diameter of 130mm, and is a perfect fit for Indian 2W electric vehicles. The voltage range is modular between 48- 96V.

The new collaboration with EVR for TSRF motors will give a new shape to the EV industry with lower cost and better performance while maintaining the advantages of traditional RFPM motors. Thanks to this technology, the motor is significantly lighter, smaller, and efficient than conventional electric motors.

EVR and Napino shall bring together the expertise of designing and manufacturing the all-new TSRF motors at their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.