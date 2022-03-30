Narayan Seva Sansthan and the Paralympic Committee of India’s co-organized, 21st National Para-Swimming Championship 2021-2022 Concludes

Team Maharashtra entitled as the Champions

New Delhi, India, 30th March 2022: The 21st National Para-Swimming Championship organized by Narayan Seva Sansthan in association with the Paralympic Committee of India concluded on March 28, 2022. The event was inaugurated by Para Olympian Padma Bhushan- Mr. Devendra Jhajharia and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardee – Mr. Krishna Nagar and was concluded by the Hon’ble Chief Guest, Gulab Chand Kataria (Leader of the Opposition of Rajasthan) and Raghuveer Singh Meena (former MP of Rajasthan). This highly anticipated sports championship witnessed participation from over 400 paralympic swimmers of the country.

Narayan Seva Sansthan is a non-governmental organization that works diligently with marginalized communities to host one of the biggest paralympic swimming tournaments in Udaipur. National paralympic swimmers from 23 states including Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal and Tripura, amongst others participated.

Commenting on the same Mr. Prashant Agarwal, Global President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “The three-day extravaganza went phenomenally well. Being in sync with the ethos we stand for, the event was organized to empower visually impaired, intellectually disabled and physically handicapped players from across the nation. Teams from 23 states and an army team participated in this national swimming competition. In which 383 players displayed swimming skills in different categories. The winners of this event are now heading for the Para Asian Games 2022, to be held in China.”

“Furthermore, our Sports Academy would soon start work for the training of differently-abled players”, he added.

Presenting the report of the competition, Dr. V K Dabas, Chairman, Para Swimming (PCI) said, “306 men and 77 women participated in 14 categories classified according to different-abilities. There were a total of 245 races. The Maharashtra team showcased the outstanding performance by scoring 306 points and were proudly announced the title holder for the 21st National Para Swimming Championship 2021-2022.”

“While in the sub-junior category, Vyom Pava (Gujarat) and Riya Patil (Maharashtra) in the girls’ category won the Best Swimmer Award. Similarly, Tejas Nand Kumar (Karnataka) in junior category, Annapureddy (Andhra) in senior category and Sadhna Mullick (Rajasthan) in girls’ category were declared the best swimmers”, he added.

Narayan Seva Sansthan and the Paralympic Committee of India are working aggressively to change the landscape of Paralympic Sports. Moreover, Narayan Seva Sanstha is striving to establish an environment in which the impoverished are considered the nation’s priority.