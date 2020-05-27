Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) hosted LIVE Webinar for Differently-abled, on using artificial limbs

Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) conducted Live Webinar for differently abled individuals or amputees who are preparing for prosthetic fitting, via Facebook and Youtube LIVE. NSS has offered 13,762 free of cost artificial limbs and 351397 calipers to amputees who do not have the resources to buy prosthetic limbs for themselves.

Live session was hosted between 11.30 AM and 1.30 PM on today. The webinar threw light on how to take the right measurements for prosthetic fitting and regarding the functioning of artificial limbs.

Dr. Manas Ranjan Sahu, Narayan Seva Sansthan Hospital, said, “Fitment of prosthetic limbs are not surgically complicated processes, but it has to be done right so that the beneficiary can feel comfortable with the sudden change in physiology and day to day lifestyle. There are many nuances, rights and wrongs of this procedure and many questions arise around how to prepare an amputee for a prosthetic fitting. The webinar session today answered all these questions. Eminent prosthetics and orthopedic experts were present.”

Few weeks ago, the NGO conducted free of cost “Paramarsh” special LIVE health consultancy sessions for differently-abled individuals. Doctors provided free consultancy sessions to the differently-abled from 10th May to 14th May, daily from 10 am onward for 1 hour, on Facebook and Youtube. In the “Paramarsh” Campaign, around 15 thousands Non-COVID-19 patients and differently-abled individuals asked their health related queries about heel pain, rheumatoid arthritis, bone tenderness, joint pain, lower back pain, knee pain, slip disc, nerve bulge and joint movement pain. The sessions were immensely successful, which inspired the organization to host another similar webinar for artificial limb fitment.