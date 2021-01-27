Narayan Seva Sansthan Quote on Budget 2021-22 Expectation

By Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS)

“During covid-19 lockdown, Under PM Garib Kalyan yojana Rs 1000 cash assistance had been pronounced for underprivileged differently-abled, poor widows and poor citizens all over India. The initiative was welcomed by every citizen across India. But Goods and Services Tax (GST) is causing financial losses for different individuals as they do not get tax exemption on aids and appliances. We expect, the 2021-22 budget to address the disparity between urban and rural India towards the welfare of differently-abled and also help NGOs from GST exemption. A majority of the Divyangs from rural areas remain distant from the government welfare schemes that are administered from government offices in cities. Empowerment of the differently-abled should be planned on priority with issues of free education, health facilities, and employment opportunities for all citizens. The physical, emotional, and economic welfare of all must remain in consideration, said Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS).”