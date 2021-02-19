Narayan Seva Sansthan supports the destitute across 5 states

Narayan Seva Sansthan which has been helping the destitute and the differently abled community during COVID-19 and otherwise has extended help to those in need with free food, clothes, mask and health support through a webinar across 5 states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

During covid-19, Narayan Seva Sansthan conducted numerous campaigns in 5 states amongst needy, students and differently abled with a distribution of food packets, masks, clothing and school uniforms, sweater and blanket distributions.

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “Narayan Seva Sansthan has always extended help to those in need. We have always been helping the needy who have suffered job losses especially during the time of COVID-19 in rural areas. People faced countless difficulties like food, clothes and basic amenities in 5 major states. Through this campaign we targeted 5 states especially the immigrants who were on piece rate wages and suffered job losses. In view of the shortage of employment and work, we ran our campaigns in the cities by providing free ration kits, distribution of clothes, school uniforms and blankets.”

Contributing during trying times of the pandemic, Narayan Seva Sansthan last 35 years, offered 982400 food packets and 39136000 food trays to the patients. Enabling differently abled to bring them into the mainstream society by organizing artificial limb campaigns in rural and urban India, keeping the health potential in the agenda for differently-abled. In case of any calamity, such as in floods in Assam province, Narayan Seva Sansthan went to offer the free food supply to 1000 families in the course of COVID-19. The organization, has offered a grant of Rs 11 lakh for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.