Naredco Finance Conclave 2023 To Address Real Estate Industry’s Financial Needs

New Delhi, 27th Feb 2023: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) is gearing up for the NAREDCO Finance Conclave 2023, set to take place on March 3rd in New Delhi. The conclave will bring together various fund houses, such as banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), private equity (PE) firms, venture capitalists (VCs), and other financial institutions, under one roof.

The primary objective of the conclave is to highlight and address the financial problems faced by the real estate industry, including high-interest rates, liquidity issues, and regulatory hurdles. Through the conclave, the industry will have a platform to share its concerns with financial experts and explore innovative solutions. Additionally, the conclave will create a bridging platform for real estate developers, banks, and financial institutions to interact and explore funding options for real estate projects. The event will also focus on exploring innovative funding mechanisms from national and international sources, to cater to the financial needs of the real estate industry. Lastly, the conclave aims to educate and create awareness among industry players from financial experts, enabling them to gain insights into the latest trends and opportunities in real estate finance.

The NAREDCO Finance Conclave 2023 is a significant initiative to address the various financial challenges faced by the real estate industry. The conclave will provide a platform for financial institutions and real estate developers to come together and explore innovative financing solutions. It will bring together experts from the finance industry, policymakers, government officials, and other stakeholders to deliberate on the current state of real estate finance and discuss the way forward.

“We believe that the NAREDCO Finance Conclave 2023 will serve as a significant platform for the real estate industry to address its financial requirements and explore innovative financing options,” said Mr. Rajan Bandelkar, President, of NAREDCO. “The event will provide a roadmap to address the financial constraints faced by the industry and foster collaboration between real estate developers and financial institutions.” The NAREDCO Finance Conclave 2023 is expected to be a game-changer for the real estate industry, and it is expected to attract a diverse range of participants from the finance and real estate sectors. The event is an excellent opportunity for the industry to come together and explore innovative financing solutions to drive its growth and development, added Mr. Sathish Kumar, Chairman, NAREDCO Finance Committee.