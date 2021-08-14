NAREDCO Maharashtra inaugurates their Neral-Karjat unit

Mumbai: NAREDCO Maharashtra, the Maharashtra chapter of NAREDCO, the apex national body of real estate industry today inaugurated their new unit in the State, NAREDCO Neral-Karjat. This has led to the creation of an affordable housing stock of over 40000 homes from their 100+ members associated with this unit. This is expected to unlock the affordable housing properties and offer a great opportunity to the discerning homebuyers to buy RERA registered properties at affordable prices in the Neral and Karjat region. The new unit was inaugurated by Hon. MLA of the Karjat-Khalapur region, Mr. Mahendra Thorve.

Commenting on this auspicious moment, Shri Mahendra Thorve, Hon. MLA, Karjat-Khalapur said, ’’With the proposed infrastructure and development in Neral-Karjat region, the noble initiative taken by NAREDCO Maharashtra to launch a unit will surely drive demand for affordable housing. I truly appreciate the entire team of NAREDCO for the much-needed support towards a progressive region that shall benefit the homebuyers in near future.’’

Neral-Karjat is located central to both Mumbai and Pune. The State Highway connects Neral to Karjat, NH4, Panvel and Badlapur. The Matheran hill station is an important tourist attraction in the region. Once lacking both infrastructure and connectivity, Neral-Karjat, today flaunts all amenities available at one’s disposal. Many mega infrastructure projects are being set up by the government to catalyse the real estate growth in Neral-Karjat. Also, it has been designated as the ‘next big residential hub’, after Ambarnath-Badlapur and Kalyan.

Speaking during the launch, Mr. Ashok Mohanani – President, NAREDCO Maharashtra said,“We are happy to announce the launch of NAREDCO’s new unit in Neral-Karjat. This will open up new affordable housing inventory for the prospective homebuyers who are looking to buy their dream home. Under NAREDCO’s umbrella, the homebuyers too will have a sense of trust and confidence. It will also boost the Government’s policy of creating ‘Housing for All by 2022’.”

The infrastructure development in the leading metro cities has improved connectivity to peripheral destinations, thereby, bridging the gap between the cities and the peripheries. On the other hand, projects such as the metro rail, ring roads and highways, etc., offer improved connectivity to the existing city establishments and are more suitable to the immediate needs of budget-conscious home buyers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Gautam Thacker, President, NAREDCO Neral-Karjat unit said, “The Neral-Karjat region offers reasonably priced properties to buyers as compared to other locations in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The location has several affordable properties on offer for buyers in the lower-income segment and is witnessing huge interest from homebuyers as well as investors looking for second homes. At the time when real estate prices have undergone correction, this region with its upcoming infrastructure, tranquil surroundings and affordable pricing can bring the homebuyers’ dream come true.”

The inauguration of the new unit took place in the presence of NAREDCO’s senior leaders such as Mr. Ashok Mohanani, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra; Mr. Prashant Sharma, Secretary, NAREDCO Maharashtra; Mr. Kamlesh Thakur, Joint Secretary, NAREDCO Maharashtra; Mr. Maulik Dave, Joint Treasurer, NAREDCO Maharashtra; Mr. Gautam Thacker, Unit President of Neral-Karjat and Mr. Manish Ramjiyani, Unit Secretary NAREDCO Neral-Karjat along with the office bearers and approx. 50 members from Neral-Karjat region.

The Neral-Karjat region has emerged to be an affordable living destination in comparison to the rest of Mumbai. It is witnessing an increase in the population in recent years owing to its proximity to various employment hubs. The region provides its residents with all kinds of social amenities to live a happy and peaceful life that includes various schools, hospitals, the luxury of enjoying recreational amenities and proximity to various banks and ATMs. There will always be sizable demand for real estate here since people will continue seeking affordable homes in the locality and employment prospects will be boosted hugely. Neral-Karjat and its surroundings are not only a beautiful place for home but also a major tourist destination with waterfalls, scenic verdant hills, several farmhouses & resorts along with paddy fields that are the major attractions during the monsoons. Spacious areas and pleasant environment are the main reasons people are investing in properties there to enjoy their weekends or rent their properties for secondary income. These are factors that will keep the growth momentum of the region intact over the next few years. It is expected to witness handsome appreciation in the future in terms of property rates. Thanks to the fast-paced infrastructure development and emerging real estate projects, Neral-Karjat is fast becoming a destination of choice for Mumbaikars.