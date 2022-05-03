NAREDCO Maharashtra launches new unit at THANE

Honourable Minister Tourism and Environment Shri Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the new chapter at the Real Estate Forum 2022 in Mumbai

3rd May 2022, Mumbai: The Thane unit of NAREDCO Maharashtra was announced in the presence of Shri Aditya Thackeray, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism and Environment, Government of Maharashtra; Housing Minister, Government Of Maharashtra, Shri Jitendra Awhad; Shri Sandeep Runwal, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra and Shri Abhay Chandak, Secretary, NAREDCO Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra chapter of the NAREDCO (the apex national body of the real estate industry), NAREDCO Maharashtra had organised ‘The Real Estate Forum 2022.’ At the same event, the NAREDCO Thane unit was announced with Shri Vihang Sarnaik as President of NAREDCO Thane.

Speaking on the launch of the new unit, Shri Vihang Sarnaik, President, NAREDCO THANE & Director, Vihang Group of Companies, said, “As we can see, Thane now meets the expectations of homebuyers of all categories, thanks to its diverse range of residential property options.”

According to Shri Sarnaik, “Thane’s rapid infrastructure development and ease of connectivity have piqued the interest of homebuyers. He stated that it is the collective responsibility to work towards redefining the boundaries of Indian real estate in the region. He will work to streamline processes so that project permissions and clearances are received within the specified timeframes.”

He elaborated, “We will collaborate with the Thane Municipal Corporation to focus on beautification, carbon neutrality, and nature-friendly developments in and around Thane. In terms of the real estate fraternity, we will work on ease of approval and budget-friendly affordable housing developments to ensure all sections of the society can have a house in Thane. We are also focusing on inclusive commercial real estate developments and corporate infrastructure which will attract global companies and organisations to come to the region opening a greater number of job opportunities in and around the Thane region.”

Thane once considered a distant industrial neighbour of Mumbai, has quickly emerged as a vibrant self-sufficient city brimming with premium residential and commercial developments created by many prominent real estate developers such as Godrej Properties, Rustomjee, Runwal Builders, Vihang Group, Hiranandani Communities, Raunak Group, Piramal Realty, and Shapoorji Pallonji, among others, has resulted in the region’s growing popularity among homebuyers. This has also led to property prices appreciating by almost 300 percent in certain pockets of the region in the last five years.

Talking about the development of Thane and the launch of the NAREDCO Thane, Shri Sandeep Runwal, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of NAREDCO Thane. In terms of real estate, Thane is one of the most promising cities.”

He further stated that the city of Thane has grown from a small town to a well-planned city.

“As we believe in the quality of life, affordable housing, and the green living concept, I am confident that this unit will play a significant role in streamlining governmental processes to ensure timely delivery of homes by developers to buyers.” Shri Runwal explained.With the launch of the THANE CHAPTER, Naredco Maharashtra now has 3 City Chapters, 3 Units in MMR and 2 Affiliate associations comprising total 4835 members making it the biggest Real Estate Body of Developers in Maharashtra.

Owing to the various infrastructure developments, a lot of industries have also moved to Thane thus creating additional job opportunities. In the recent past, there has been a 40 percent increase in job opportunities in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) majorly in the Thane region.