Narula Institute of Technology organizes a live demonstration of waste management for dump yards during its Techno-Management fest – ‘KRITANJ’

Kolkata, 5 May 2022: Narula Institute of Technology, the flagship college of JIS Group has organized the Techno-ManagementEvent – ‘KRITANJ’ in association with Merchants Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday and Friday (5th & 6th May) at the Narula college campus. This time the inaugural session witnessed a LIVE demonstration of a novel concept of waste management for dump yards which is a matter of grave concern in our city. This was exhibited in the Bhagar (Dumpyard)of Agarpara station road. The Turbo Separator Project aims to segregate waste materials and reduce them eventually. The ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries like Shri Debabrata Mitra, IEDS, Jt. Director & HoO, MSME- DI, Govt.of India, Ministry of MSME, officials from MCCI, Mr Prafulla Billore, Founder of MBA Chaiwala, Mr Raj Vikramaditya alias Striver, famous Coder, Mr. Sayan Chakraborty, CEO-WTF, Mr. Tushar Chatterjee, Vice Chairman of Kamarhati Municipality & Mr Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group Educational Initiatives.

The Fest has also witnessed the participation of various Technical Aspirants from colleges all over West Bengal which brings around a multitude of students to compete under one roof. Whether it is innovative ideas and project display, technological symposium, robotics or Coding, food fight or zorbing, it has witnessed more than 8000 participants bagging twelve lakh pool prizes participating in more than 60 events during the previous years. This is for the first time in WestBengal that such a challenging project has been taken up by the budding technocrats of an Institute to make the city cleaner.

Managing Director of JIS Group, Mr. Taranjit Singh mentioned in this regard, “For taking up unique initiatives for a clean city and cleaner environment, we are absolutely proud of the young students who are undoubtedly all set to create the world a better place and habitable for many generations to come.”