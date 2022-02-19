NASCAR Pro Kasey Kahne Races to the Top of the Screen Printing Industry with ROQ

Retiring from full-time NASCAR competition in 2018, Kasey Kahne returned to his roots focusing his on-track time to dirt sprint car racing with the World of Outlaws.

Kahne’s NASCAR accomplishments over his 15-year career include 18 wins in the Cup Series, 93 top-five finishes, 176 top-10 finishes, and 27 pole positions. Kahne also earned prestigious wins with three Coca-Cola 600s in 2006, 2008 and 2012, and the Brickyard 400 in 2017. Kahne also found victory lane eight times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and five times in the NASCAR Gander Mountain Outdoor Series.

Kahne fuses his racing interests with his entrepreneurial spirit via his own company, Kasey Kahne Racing. The team was formed in 2005 and employs more than 12 people dedicated to fielding sprint car entries in the World of Outlaws series for himself and 2018 Knoxville Nationals Champion, Brad Sweet. In 2013, KKR’s No. 9 team driven by Daryn Pittman won the WOO title, making Kahne a first-time champion team owner. Between his entrepreneurial efforts and the Kasey Kahne Foundation, which he formed in 2005 to focus on giving back to children, Kahne is no stranger to meeting the moment with clear intention and commitment to excellence.

With a reputation and schedule that demands the highest integrity, Khane opened Kahne Screen Print in Mooresville, NC, to bridge the gap between his passion for racing with the best vehicles and the racing community at large to encourage self expression that builds and reinforces a tribe of shared values. Today, KSP prints some of the racing industry’s most sought-after apparel, and he trusts his operation and reputation with ROQ automation.

Like the world-class engineering that drives him and his team on the track, the ROQ OVAL auto press is built with precision, speed, and efficiency that drives his fanbase to keep coming back for more.

“Since the opening of Kahne Screen Print, the relationship we’ve had with ROQ has been vital to our success. The ROQ team did a fantastic job of getting our machines up and running quickly and training our staff. The number of garments we’re able to print in a week or our quality wouldn’t be where it is without their help,” Kahne said.

“It’s really inspiring to see someone take one career and see the opportunity in another business venture and dive fully into expanding what the original path could mean. We’re thrilled to work with awesome partners like Kahne Screen Print. Our partners are the true ROQ Stars of our industry,” said ROQ.US President Ross Hunter.

The largest production orders demand a commanding leader to administrate, facilitate, and delegate duties in order to run effectively and without error. There’s no room for mistakes when the stakes are high. If and when you begin playing at the executive level, you need and deserve an executive solution. Whether on the track or in the shop, Kasey Kahne has made a legendary career in his ever-expanding “OVAL Office” – for more information about what the ROQ OVAL can do to bring your business to the front of the race, visit roq.us or call 1.87.ROQ.IT.NOW (that’s 877.674.8669).