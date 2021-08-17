Nass Valley Launches Wholesale Associate Program Under Nass Valley Direct

Nass Valley Gateway [CSE: NVG.CN] is proud to announce the launch of a wholesale distributor associate program under the header of ‘Nass Valley Direct’.

Vancouver, Canada, August 17, 2021: Nass Valley Gateway [CSE: NVG.CN] is proud to announce the launch of a wholesale distributor associate program under the header of “Nass Valley Direct.”

Nass Valley Direct offers everyday people the opportunity to partner with us in starting their own CBD distributor business. The program is focused on helping wholesale distributor associates become main street entrepreneurs by selling their products to businesses across America.

“Nass Valley Direct offers people a very positive and lucrative distributor experience,” said Michael Racaniello, co-founder of Nass Valley Direct. “The exceptional Nass Valley product line is perfectly positioned for wholesale distributors to effectively represent and get paid handsomely for their hard work.”

Some of the key features and benefits to their Nass Valley Direct program include access to the company’s entire line of 60+ premium and innovative CBD products, low cost of entry to start the business, uncapped earnings potential with up to 55% direct sales commissions, product discounts for wholesale associates, unparalleled support and training, and a proprietary automated digital marketing program to help associates automate and scale their business.