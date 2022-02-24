NASSCOM Foundation and CGI announce the winners of TheTechForGood Awards 2021

New Delhi, February 24, 2022: NASSCOM Foundation, in partnership with CGI, announced the fourteen winners of the second edition of TheTechForGood Awards 2021 today, recognizing profit and not-for-profit organizations using technology for social good.

Now in its second year, TheTechForGood Awards supports and celebrates individuals and organizations that leverage technology to create solutions that help build a better and more sustainable society. The awards saw over 500 applications from across the country, among these 39 were shortlisted under seven key categories— Accessibility, Livelihoods, Healthcare, Disaster Management, Education, Environment, and COVID-19.

Commenting on the occasion, Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation, said, “NASSCOM Foundation has been championing tech-led transformation for the past two decades. Our aim through TechForGood Awards is to mentor, accelerate, and provide a platform that puts a spotlight on impact-driven entrepreneurs, both from for-profit and not-for-profit enterprises. Through the last two cycles of the award, the excellence of Indian ingenuity has continued to astound us. The ability of our entrepreneurs to pivot and develop impactful frugal solutions has clearly stood out.”

“We’re committed to positively contributing to the well-being our communities by leveraging our IT and business expertise to support social impact projects,” said George Mattackal, President, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. “We are pleased to have this opportunity to celebrate and recognize ideas of individuals and organizations that aim to drive a positive impact through the use of technology. I would like to congratulate this year’s winners for dedicating their creativity and innovation to create solutions to build a better and a sustainable future.”

The announcement of TheTechForGood Awards 2021 winners comes months after the foundation released India’s first Tech for Good Report. The Tech for Good report contains insights from the inputs received from 548 organizations: 305 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), 124 social enterprises and startups, and 119 corporates. The report provides unique insights into how the Industry focuses beyond traditional Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to create Tech for good solutions to help build a better, more sustainable society. It also highlights the challenges social enterprises face and the existing gaps in the social technology supply and demand.

Meanwhile, this year’s awards applications were assessed on four key criteria: ICT innovations, Social Impact, Scalability and Sustainability, by a judging panel of renowned industry experts including Shri Anil Agrawal, AS(A), DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Mr. Eric Savage, Co-founder & CEO of Unitus Capital (UC), Mr. Som Mittal, Independent Director, Cyient (Former President & Chairman, NASSCOM), Ms. Padmaja Ruparel Co-Founder at Indian Angel Network & Founding Partner of IAN Fund, Mr. Ravi Gururaj, Founder & CEO of QikPod.com, Mr. Shubhashis Sengupta, Managing Director & Fellow of Accenture Technology Labs, Mr. Vipul Khanna, CEO – FirstSource, Ms. Anu Acharya, CEO Mapmygenome (Genomepatri), Mr. Amitav Virmani, Founder & CEO of The Education Alliance, Mr. Pranshu Singhal, Founder of Karo Sambhav, Mr. Murugan Vasudevan, CEO, Veddis Foundation and Mr. Anoop N Menon, Principal Investments, Chiratae Ventures.

TechForGood Award 2021 Winners

