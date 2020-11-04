National Bank of Iraq Partners with iGrafx and ProServe for Countries First EBPM Solution

Tualatin, OR: In further demonstration of its leadership and innovation in the banking sector in Iraq, the National Bank of Iraq (NBI) implemented the first Enterprise Business Process Management (EBPM) solution.

The bank will enhance its customer experience via streamlined, optimized procedures that are designed around a customer journey for better and faster banking services to both corporate and retail clients.

NBI CEO, Ayman Abu Dhaim commented, “The implementation of the iGrafx Platform marks a major milestone in our continued journey of digital innovation. With the client at the forefront of our strategy, this enhancement will optimize our internal processes and significantly boost our customer experience.”

The implementation of EBPM will ensure NBI’s compliance with the stringent internal and external audit requirements. To do so, all digital assets such as: procedures, forms, central bank requirements, guidelines and compliance regulations will be securely stored in the platform under electronic version control, complete with a historical log of all amendments. In addition, iGrafx EBPM includes an electronic workflow for the review and approval of all digital documents, which will significantly reduce paper waste and promote a paperless and clean desk environment at the bank.

The iGrafx Platform will encompass all operational procedures and related controls for governance that will be accessed by the NBI staff, providing a single source of centralized knowledge, accountability, and transparency across the bank. This will also assure consistency of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and minimize operational risk, as NBI staff will access all related information via the bank’s portal and instantly receive updates and new guidelines as they arise.

iGrafx has also enabled the operations team and managers across the business functions to use the same graphical modelling and evaluation techniques. This will allow all team members to assess the impact of new processes or improvement strategies “off-line,” without disrupting critical business operations. In addition, iGrafx uniquely allows NBI to examine existing processes and to model any proposed process improvements. This means that NBI can quickly identify any problems and mitigate the associated risk before going live in production.

Abu Dhaim said, “ProServ really understood our needs, and its experience in business process management and analysis were critical to the project being delivered on time and to budget. In addition to delivering the required technical help for the implementation, the team also provided invaluable support with the process improvements across the bank and allowed us to maintain our competitive advantage.”

About NBI: The National Bank of Iraq (NBI) was founded in 1995 as a publicly traded, private sector company, offering comprehensive banking services to individuals and businesses in Iraq. NBI operates a modern core banking system to support its growth and customer services.

About iGrafx: iGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything and helps the largest, most complex enterprises around the world convert their business processes into a portfolio of valuable assets. The iGrafx Business Transformation Platform is the world’s most comprehensive, supporting RPA and workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and more, as well as SaaS and private cloud deployment. It is also the most scalable, currently accommodating the largest, global enterprise requirements. iGrafx possesses and shares 400+ years of process passion. For more information, please visit: https://www.igrafx.com

About ProServ: ProServ contributes to financial institutions’ business and digital transformation to enhance the customer journey & retention and sustain competitive advantage by optimizing processes and fostering agility. It covers the Middle East Region and Africa from its office in the UAE.