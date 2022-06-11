India needs to create an infrastructure ecosystem that is compatible with all industries, General (Dr.) V.K. Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd.), Hon’ble Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways.

Addressing the senior members and industry stakeholders at the PHDCCI’s National Conference on Transforming India With Quality & Intelligent Infrastructure, General (Dr.) V.K. Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd.), Hon’ble Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, said if we want good and quality infrastructure then each one of us has to contribute towards it.

Hon’ble Minister, said that a good infrastructure contributes to the country’s growth immensely and once we have the quality infrastructure in place, it will ensure the socio-economic growth of the nation. A mindset change is required where sustainable infrastructure is concerned to ensure economic growth.

Each industry requires infrastructure be it health, education, roads, sanitation, etc. We cannot imbibe people if we do not provide good quality infrastructure to them.India needs to create an infrastructure ecosystem which is compatible to all Industry, added Gen. V K Singh.

He mentioned that cost overrun and delays are the biggest impediment in the sector and to dispose it off, the government has taken some significant steps in this direction.

Giving credit to the dynamism of the Hon’ble PM & Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh stated that it is their dynamic approach which has acted as a catalyst for faster growth in India’s infrastructure development.

The Hon’ble Minister also suggested that we must innovate in the creation of the sector and get rid of old file syndrome. The only way to enhance good infrastructure projects is by investing in new technologies and making the processes easy and hassle-free.

There is still a lot which needs to be done, including more innovative technologies and methodologies for building intelligent infrastructure, to cater to the changing demands, while taking care of the environment, added Gen Singh.

Dr. Ravi P Singh, Secretary General, Quality Council of India,(QCI), highlighted that the main focus of QCI is on quality improvement. He stated that high costs and delays in the sector are the main hurdles. The government is doing a lot of work in this direction and identifying the gaps and taking them on a priority basis. Training is being provided to both the private and public sectors in project management in Indian infrastructure. National Institute of Chartered Program & Project Professionals is also envisioned for working towards the cause of program and project management in India. Brain drain is a problem in India. Such an ecosystem should be created where young minds and young hearts are valued which in turn will benefit our entire nation.

Mr. Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, talked about Infrastructure development in India which is growing at a rapid scale on account of societal demand and need for cutting edge infrastructure. He mentioned that the Union Budget 2022-23 was primarily focused on the PM GatiShakti Master Plan, a digital platform to bring 16 Ministries including Aviation, Waterways, Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects. Intelligent Infrastructure bridges the gap between the need for resources and the experts available to manage them. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning enable self-service and automation up the “stack”, empowering experts to focus on activities that drive business value and a competitive edge, added Mr. Multani.

Mr. Sudhir Hoshing, Chair, PHD Infrastructure Development Ports, Shipping, Roads and Waterways Committee, said that for faster growth and to meet the target of $ 5 trillion economy by 2025, more supply-side reforms are needed. Creating new and upgrading existing infrastructure will be key to raising India’s competitiveness and achieving this target. It will specially be critical for the success of the Make in India programme as manufacturing competitiveness critically depends on infrastructure The supply additions through infrastructure development boost short-term as well as the potential rate of GDP growth.

Mr. Mr Himanshu Agarwal, Co-Chair, PHD Infrastructure Development Ports, Shipping, Roads and Waterways Committee, mentioned that infrastructure is the backbone for services, manufacturing and agricultural sectors. People need to have seamless connectivity from Highways to rural habitats. India’s transformation requires infrastructure to be built by raising quality standards, monitoring quality during construction and in the service life by incorporating digital intelligence. Government of India has to continue to play a catalyst role and disseminate the intent and knowledge to the stakeholders in each of the states.

Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, presented a formal vote of thanks and in his deliberations mentioned that In FY21, infrastructure activities accounted for 13% share of the total FDI inflows of US$ 81.72 billion. India will require investments worth INR50 trillion across infrastructure segment for sustainable development in the country. The government has given a massive push to the infrastructure sector under the Prime Minister Gati Shakti scheme. The scheme envisages integrated planning and coordinated project execution, with sustained monitoring of projects consisting of several ministries, incorporating an all government approach under one umbrella while focusing on multimodal connectivity, which is a key aspect of India’s economic progress.

The Event was sponsored by QCI, Quality Counsil of India; IRB, AGGCON,CERA and PHDCCI’s Annual Sponsors – Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Star Wire; PG Industry; Uflex Ltd; DLF Ltd; Continental Carriers Pvt Ltd; Belair Travel & Cargo Pvt Ltd; Radico Khaitan Ltd; Jindal Steel & Power; MMG Group; Paramount Communications; Superior Industries Limited; JK Tyre & Industries Ltd; SMC Investments and Advisors Ltd; Crystal Crop Protection Ltd; Sagar Group of Industries; Samsung India Electronics; Comtech Interio; R E Rogers; AYUSH Herbs Private Ltd; Apeejay Stya Group; DCM Shriram; EaseMyTrip; Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt Ltd; Oswal Greentech; Trident Group; MV Cotspin Ltd; Synergy Environics Ltd; Ajit Industries Pvt Ltd; P S BEDI & Co.; Indian Farmer &Fertilizers Corporation Ltd; Jindal Steel; Hindware Sanitary; Modern Automobiles; Livit Ltd; Central Coalfields Ltd ; Axa Parenterals; Bhagwati Plastic and Pipes Industries; J K Insurance Brokers Ltd; DD Pharmaceutical Ltd.