National flag hoisting at SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh by Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor SRM AP recognized outstanding service of two students

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prof. V. S. Rao, Vice-Chancellor hoisted the national flag and addressed the employees and students. During his address, Prof V. S. Rao remembered all the freedom fighters and emphasized on how non-violence freedom struggle set an example for the entire world to imbibe. Dr. D. Gunasekaran, Registrar, Wg Cmdr Venkataachalam Sekkappan, Director-CLM, Ms. Revathi Balakrishnan, Assistant Director-Student Affairs and others participated in the ceremony.

Ph.D. students of SRM AP, D. Lenin babu and Yarramsetti Saisrinu who nobly served the needy during the pandemic were praised by Prof. V. S. Rao and Dr. D. Gunasekaran. During the lockdown, the two students distributed free essentials such as rice and condiments to the poor. They were honoured with shawls and were presented the “Care Humanity” award along with mementoes. Further, cultural events were organized where students participated in dance and song performances through an online platform.