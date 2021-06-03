National Geographic in India celebrates World Environment Week with Planet Possible

Delhi, 3 June 2021: This World Environment Day, National Geographic, with its Planet Possible initiative, is encouraging people to live more sustainably by adopting small changes in their daily lives. Taking forward the thought that the simplest of action can bring about a huge difference in the planet we love, the initiative follows a series of interesting fact-based and credible stories on the brand’s social media platforms – Facebook and Instagram that have a combined reach of almost 10MN followers.

The purpose of these shareable messages is to motivate all planet lovers to rekindle their relationship with the world and environment we live in. With messages ranging from one-bucket bath rule to avoiding single-use plastic to air-dry freshly washed clothes – each of them focuses on informing people about the difference an individual can make if he or she adopts these changes now and control their actions to restore the planet.

In addition to this, National Geographic will also showcase its much-acclaimed documentary, Expedition Everest to bring forth the message of Planet Possible on the channel. Featuring under its ‘Spotlight’ programming, the one-hour special, narrated by actor Tate Donovan captures trailblazing climate research that is critical to understanding changes facing the mountain and its glaciers and shines a light on the threats these changes pose to the communities that live downstream.

On World Earth Day, April 22, National Geographic in India had introduced viewers to Planet Possible with an aim to inspire people of all ages to step outside their realities, ask questions, look closer, and forge a deeper understanding of the world and its place in it.

About National Geographic Partners

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. . NGP returns 27% of the proceeds to the non-profit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. In India, National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo Wild are available across six languages and have a wide-ranging mix of international shows which are made local relevant and shows that are developed and created locally