National Geographic India adds Kannada Feed to its language portfolio

National Geographic India, over the years, has been bringing high quality, ground-breaking and credible stories in a locally relevant manner for its Indian audience across four languages. And now, the channel will be available in yet another language – Kannada and narrate its specialized stories for the Kannada speaking viewers in Karnataka and across India. The Kannada feed will be available from 31st January 2021.

With this launch, National Geographic will now be available in six languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bangla and English. From popular series such as Primal Survivor, Vegas Rat Rods, Great Human Race, Dirty Rotten Survival, Bear Grylls Mission Survive, Airport Security Brazil and Peru to the newly launched Spotlight which showcases specially curated best-in-class films and a range of fresh and new events such as the Mars Rover Landing; the audience will now get to experience the entire gamut of ground-breaking stories In Kannada accompanied by stunning visuals and path-breaking technology, that will continue to push the boundaries of knowledge and our understanding of the world.

“We have been constantly working towards making our relationship with our viewers more personal, relevant and connected through our localized efforts. Over the last years, we have seen a significant interest towards our authentic style of storytelling from our viewers in the regional market; including Karnataka. We saw this as a great opportunity to bring our storytelling in yet another language and wonderfully complement our successful and well-established portfolio of channels in these markets,” said Kevin Vaz, President & Head – Infotainment, Kids & Regional Entertainment Channels, Star & Disney India

Globally, National Geographic is available across 43 languages and 172 countries.