National Geographic India’s documentary ‘Rays of Change: AVAADA Energy’ brings forth the efforts of preparing one of the world’s largest solar plants in India

India: Solar power, today, has become a key to a clean & carbon-free energy future and highlighting the importance of solar energy and ground-breaking engineering to fulfill the needs of people for sustainable solutions, National Geographic in India is launching a new documentary ‘Rays of Change: AVAADAEnergy’. The film, which premieres on December 4, 2021, at 8 pm on National Geographic, will give the viewers a glimpse of the efforts to develop one of the world’s largest single-location Solar Plants.

The film brilliantly captures the monumental effort involved in making one of the largest solar plants in the world, showcasing different project elements and their synergy. It also touches upon the human aspect by underscoring the influence of the project on human lives in the short and long term. From the plant’s planning, land acquisition, engineering innovations, and tackling the construction challenges of this gigantic project, the film covers every aspect of project execution for viewers to understand and appreciate.

“At National Geographic, we endeavour to bring inspirational stories of our nation’s growth and development through insightful and ground-breaking storytelling. The AVAADA Bikaner documentary is yet another attempt to further the knowledge of our viewers and give them a deeper understanding of the marvels around us. It emphasizes the increasing importance of sustainable living as we take viewers on this powerful journey of challenges and a project that is committed to bringing value to the lives of many,” a spokesperson from National Geographic.

“We are all aware of the importance of building a sustainable future for the generations to come, and this is a story of our efforts contributing towards it by building one of the World’s largest solar plants. We wanted to tell our story, and the team at National Geographic beautifully weaved in the narrative with their authentic style of storytelling, which will make for a compelling watch for all viewers,” said Vineet Mittal, Chair, AVAADA.

National Geographic’s upcoming documentary,’Rays of Change: AVAADA Solar’, will premiere on December 4, 2021, at 8.00 pm on National Geographic in India.