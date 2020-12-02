National Geographic India’s SUPERFACTORIES explores the world of the Indian snack industry with Balaji Wafers

New Delhi: National Geographic India, with its latest edition of SUPERFACTORIES, chronicles the inspiring journey of Indian entrepreneurs, Chandubhai Virani and his brothers and brings to light the inner workings of his home-grown brand Balaji Wafers. Premiering on December 5th, 2020 at 7.00 pm, the channel, in its true authentic and engaging style of storytelling, takes the viewer through the story behind the manufacturing of one of India’s popular food brand with SUPERFACTORIES: BALAJI WAFERS

A brand that started with the founder serving potato wafers at a small theatre in Rajkot, Balaji Wafers has truly come of age with its state of art manufacturing units across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The documentary explores the story of Chandubhai Virani, his brothers along with the new generation of the Virani family and the birth of the brand Balaji Wafers. It also gives an insight into the manufacturing process at factories spread across various locations and highlights how the brand is currently navigating through the pandemic by adopting new mechanisms and ensuring product availability.

“At National Geographic, our continuous endeavour is to entertain, enlighten, and expand our viewer’s knowledge of the world around them through our stories and narratives. Our popular SUPERFACTORIES series was created to give viewers a deeper understanding of the functioning of high-tech factories and push the boundaries of what they already know. With this episode, we aim to take the viewers through the journey of Balaji Wafers and the methods they have adopted to stay ahead of the curve within the food industry,” said a National Geographic India spokesperson.

“Balaji Wafers, today, has grown to become one of the most popular and promising Indian brands in the category today and we wanted to share our story with the audience at large. We are happy to have found in partner in National Geographic who has captured our story and our efforts to navigate through many challenges over the years,” said Keyur Virani, Director, Balaji Wafers.