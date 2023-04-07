National Geographic India’s upcoming documentary ‘Go.ev’ brings forth Tata Motors’ efforts of accelerating the EV Revolution in India

April 07, 2023, Bengaluru: National Geographic in India is all set to bring forth the incredible journey of Tata Motors, an Indian automotive manufacturing company, giving its viewers a glimpse into the company’s inspiring journey of introducing EVs in India. Premiering on April 09, 2023, at 7.00 PM on National Geographic Channel, the film titled ‘Go.ev’ delves deeper into the mission of the organization, overcoming the perception-driven challenges that come with EV technology.

By identifying the uncertainties that exist within the community in purchasing an EV, the film showcases Tata Motors’ approach to addressing these concerns that have helped accelerate the growth of the EV sector. This film brings to light the tremendous effort of the designers and engineers at Tata Motors in building impactful solutions around cost, range, charging infrastructure, and range anxiety. It also touches upon the company’s expansion plans of launching 10 EV models in the market by 2025, helping ensure health & wellness is at the core of the future of mobility.