National Hand Surgery Day – August 23rd, 2021 Indian Society for Surgeons of Hand, working to prevent disability & educate on preserving & transportation of amputated body part

Hand and Microsurgery deal with Injuries to the hand, nerves, tendons, bones and all other Structures that need Very intricate repair using a microscope. Hand injuries can be Simple basic injuries at household or Complex injuries including crush injuries at factories, industries, and accidents. Crushed hands can make the patients undergo Amputation if not properly addressed making them physically handicapped for the entire life. Even simple injuries to tendons and nerves which can happen to the hand in our day-to-day activities can make us lose our fine movements needed for hand function and lead to loss of sensations. Hand and Micro-Surgery help to restore the hand function to the maximum.

Disability after hand injury:

Disability remains the most significant complication of a hand injury, minor or major. While specialized Hand Surgery care may be important to improve outcomes, there are simple factors that can be implemented at most basic Health care facilities by anyone involved in the care of injured hands like Decontamination, Splinting, Prevention of Edema.

Care after suffering an Amputation:

Amputation of hand or fingers or any body part can be devastating and if care is taken it can be possible to replant the lost body part back onto the body. Prime attention has to be given for the preservation and transportation of the amputated body part. The amputated part should be washed gently in tap water and placed in a plastic cover and that cover has to be placed in an Ice-box. This part has to be transported to the nearest tertiary care center with Hand and Microsurgery facilities available. The part has to be Re-implanted back onto the body for 4-6 hours based on the level of injury.

Prevention of Hand Injuries:

Prevention of hand injuries is important to prevent these handicaps. Use of proper safety equipment, Identification of at-risk areas, wearing protective Gloves to handle hot or harmful objects and chemicals, Care and vigilance while using sharp or heavy machinery to prevent amputations or crushing of hands is essential.

Primary Care for Injured Hands:

Patients suffering from minor or major hand injuries should seek urgent medical help for identification of the injury status, Emergency decontamination for open wounds by gentle and thorough wash, splinting of the injured area to prevent edema and to reduce pain is needed by the primary workers before referral to the Hand surgeons to prevent disability.

What we are doing for the awareness:

Indian Society for Surgeons of Hand (ISSH) and Dr. Gopinath Bandari, Consultant Hand and Microsurgeon, Department of Orthopedics, Apollo hospital, Jubilee hills; are working towards creating awareness and educating the common man, Factory and Industrial workers, postgraduate students of Orthopedic, General Surgical specialties and Primary health workers by creating awareness of the red flag signs of Hand Injuries, Basics of hand injuries and the first aid to be given to these patients, aiming to prevent disability and handicap.

– Dr. Gopinath Bandari, Consultant Hand, Wrist and Micro-Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.