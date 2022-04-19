National Health Authority announces Paytm as an Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission integrated app from where users can create unique ABHA number

Mumbai: 19th April 2022: One97 Communications Limited that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants, has announced that it is a part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission as an integrated app partner. With this partnership, Paytm has integrated National Health Authority’s (NHA) ABHA, through which users can create their unique ABHA number on its app. The ABHA integration on the Paytm app is a part of the company’s initiatives to bring digital health services to its users.

The NHA has also made an announcement on social media about the partnership, which is aimed at helping users create their ABHA number. In a tweet, NHA said, “You can create your ABHA number from your Paytm app. Open your @Paytm app and search for #ABHA”.

With the partnership with NHA, Paytm becomes the largest consumer platform to enable the creation of ABHA numbers for both Android and iOS users.

The Indian government’s ABHA is essential in creating a digital health record for Indians, which allows them to access and share their health data, with consent, with participating healthcare providers and payers. Through the ABHA number, users can access and link their Personal Health Records (PHR) as well to create a longitudinal health history.

Additionally, users can access the Paytm Health Storefront that aggregates and brings the best names in the healthcare space and through which users can book teleconsultations, purchase from pharmacies, book a lab test, buy health insurance, apply for medical loans, and much more. Through this, users can rely on the Paytm app for all their healthcare needs.

Paytm spokesperson said, “We are proud to have partnered the NHA for helping millions of users create unique ABHA numbers for accessing digital health records. Our digital health initiatives are aligned with the Government of India’s steps towards empowering Indians with easy access to healthcare. ”

Paytm through its Vaccine Finder also enables booster dose registrations for all as per government regulations. It further allows vaccinated individuals to easily download vaccine certificates through its app in seconds and users can also access International Travel Vaccine Certificates on the app for traveling outside the country. In addition to vaccine-related services, Paytm offers a host of healthcare services through its app including online doctor consultations, lab tests and buying health and Covid-related insurance.