National Indemnity Company Selects PremiumPay® from One Inc

FOLSOM, Calif. – August 8, 2023 – One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that National Indemnity Company (NICO), a leading property and casualty insurance company based in Omaha, Nebraska, has selected One Inc’s inbound payments solution PremiumPay® to deliver a faster and easier payment experience for their policyholders.

NICO becomes One Inc’s first insurer to select Guidewire BillingCenter and Guidewire PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud as its core system. The Guidewire platform is designed to offer the flexibility and agility to design and deliver new products to best-fit policyholder needs and support enhancements to the policyholder experience.

One Inc and Guidewire expanded their relationship in 2022, announcing a strategic partnership that empowers insurers to deliver a modern payments experience. NICO and its users will be able to accept payments using PremiumPay products from One Inc. PremiumPay, which natively includes Apple Pay®, Google Pay™, PayPal®, and Venmo, amongst other options, will make payment processes a more cohesive and seamless experience.

“Our integration with One Inc’s PremiumPay solution will help build a strong digital payments infrastructure for the National Indemnity Company to deploy innovative solutions to improve the policyholder experience. Leveraging One Inc’s digital platform with Guidewire will help us modernize and strengthen our core systems,” said Tracy Gulden, Senior Vice President of NICO.

“Today’s policyholders expect enhanced digital speed and convenience, and we are thrilled that National Indemnity Company will be processing its policyholders’ payments on the One Inc network,” said Ian Drysdale, CEO of One Inc. “We are humbled by the company’s vote of confidence in our digital payment solutions and capabilities, and we applaud NICO’s mission of providing the best service to their customers.”