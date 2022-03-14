National Institute of Securities Markets has renewed its accreditation of FPSB Ltd.’s CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification

14, March 2022: Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.), owner of the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERCM certification program in India, today announced that the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) has renewed its accreditation of FPSB Ltd.’s CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification.

NISM renewed its accreditation of the 19-year-old CFP certification program in India after reviewing FPSB Ltd.’s application, which outlined FPSB Ltd.’s mission, reputation, global affiliations, financial strength and policies and quality standards related to curriculum development and exam administration for the CFP certification program in India. NISM’s accreditation of the CFP certification is valid from 1 March 2022 until 28 February 2024 and is eligible to be renewed every two years, subject to program monitoring and approval by NISM.

“FPSB Ltd. is pleased that India’s CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals offering investment advice are eligible to register as Investment Advisers under Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations,” said Noel Maye, CEO of FPSB Ltd. “FPSB Ltd. and the community of over 2,300 CFP professionals in India are committed to benefiting the Indian public by establishing, upholding and promoting competency, ethics and practice standards and certification requirements for CFP professionals and for the financial planning profession in India. The accreditation by NISM strengthens our efforts to attract a new pool of talent into the financial planning profession in India.”

About FPSB

FPSB manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark – which it owns outside the United States. FPSB and the FPSB global network administer CFP and other certification programs in the following 27 territories: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People’s Republic of China, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. At the end of 2021, there were 203,312 CFP professionals worldwide with 2,338 of those in India. For more, visit fpsb.org.