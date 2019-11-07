National Level Conference by CBSE and Sahodaya Schools of Delhi -NCR

New Delhi: A two-day National Level Conference was organized by CBSE and Sahodaya Schools of Delhi NCR to celebrate 90 years of CBSE and 25 years of Sahodaya Schools. More than 1400 Principals echoed their insightful views on the introduction of ‘Nai Taleem’ and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’. HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was the Chief Guest and the guest of honors were HRD Minister of State Shri. Sanjay Dhotre, School Education secretary Shri. Amit Khare and CBSE chairperson Ms. Anita Karwal. Ms. Alka Kapur, Principal Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, had the privilege to share the platform with many renowned dignitaries from across the globe.

On the occasion, CBSE released three books ‘Transformation and Engagement’, ‘Coffee Book@90’ which chronicled the 90-years of its existence, and a book for teachers and students about different activities. Eminent speaker Shri Sanjay Dhotre, in his address, complimented CBSE for the overall development of students’ physical, mental, academic and spiritual development through its programmes and initiatives.

President of Delhi Sahodaya School Complex, Ms Alka Kapur, addressed the August gathering on the burning issue of water and the ways for its conservation. Her ideologies were lauded by all the celebrated guests and audiences. Shri Bharat Lal, Anurag Tripathi, Anita Karwal shared their thoughts in the discussion. This diversity of perspectives also led to interesting debates and discussions during the proceedings. The two-day-long convention ended in thought-provoking sessions and the exchange of valuable ideas for all.