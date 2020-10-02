National Safety Council of India confers 7 Construction Safety awards to Shapoorji Pallonji Engineering & Construction

National Safety Council of India (NSCI) conferred Shapoorji Pallonji’s Engineering & Construction (SP E&C) division with 7 awards in the Buildings and Non-Buildings categories. NSCI Safety Awards recognizes and rewards organisations in the construction sector for their meritorious Occupational Safety & Health (OSH) performance & commitment to reduce workplace injuries, implementations of the best OSH practices and encourage continual improvements.

On receiving the prestigious awards, Mr Alok Srivastava, VP & Corporate Safety Head of SP E&C said, “It is our constant endeavour to achieve and maintain leadership in construction safety. We are committed to ensuring workplace safety and welfare of our workers. These awards are a testimony to the sustained standards and flourishing culture of safety within SP E&C. We are honoured to receive these awards from NSCI.”

SP E&C projects that won the awards in Group – A: Buildings [Residential, Commercial (Educational, Hospital, Malls, Offices, Hotel, IT Hub etc.)] are;

1st Level Award: SARVASHRESHTHA SURAKSHA PURASKAR (Golden Trophy)

1. 351′ high Shiva Statue Project at Nathdwara, Dist. Rajsamand, Rajasthan (Client – Tatpadam Upvan (Miraj Group)

2nd Level Award: SHRESHTHA SURAKSHA PURASKAR (Silver Trophy)

1. Sattva Knowledge Park at Madhapur, Hyderabad (Client – M/s Devbhumi Realtors Pvt. Ltd. (Salarpuria Sattva Group))

3rd Level Award: SURAKSHA PURASKAR (Bronze Trophy)

1. Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana (Govt. of Telangana)

2. ASF – Insignia Black Canyon IT Park at Gurugram (Client – ASF INSIGNIA SEZ Pvt. Ltd.)

4th Level Award: PRASHANSA PATRA

1. Redevelopment ITPO complex into Integrated Exhibition cum Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi (Client – NBCC (India) Limited)

2. High-Level Cancer Institute at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (Client – Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd.)

SP E&C project(s) that won the awards in Group-B: Non-Buildings [Streets, Roads, Railways, Tramways, Airfields, Irrigation, Drainage, Embarkment & Navigation Work, Flood Control Work, Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Power, Water Work, Oil & Gas Installation, Electric lines, Wireless, radio, television, telephone, telegraph and overseas communication, Dams, canals, reservoirs, watercourses, Tunnels, Bridges, Viaduct, Aqueducts, Pipelines, Towers, Cooling towers, Transmission towers, Factory, and those not covered in Gr-A.] are;

3rd Level Award: SURAKSHA PURASKAR (Bronze Trophy)

1. GE Diesel Locomotive Factory Project at Marhowra, Bihar (Client – GE Diesel Locomotive Ltd.)

The recently concluded event was organized via a virtual conclave on OHS & Fire Safety and Safety Awards-2019, due to the ongoing pandemic situation. NSCI awards were presented to the winners by Shri. Lalit R Gabhane, Director General, NSC; Shri. Arvind R Doshi, Vice- Chairman, NSC; Mr. Bernie Doyle, Secretary-General – APOSHO & President & Chairman, National Safety Council of Australia; and Shri. Sankar Shah, Vice- Chairman, NSC.

The National Safety Council (NSC) is an apex level organization in the field of Occupational Safety and Health in India. It was set up by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India on 4th March 1966 as an independent, non-commercial, non-profit making and autonomous society. The Council serves as a high-quality Resource Centre for all services on Safety, Health and Environment including a large variety of information, communication and educational material. It also provides a national platform for projecting views of its members on current HSE issues. It facilitates sharing of latest national and international developments and the best practices in the field.