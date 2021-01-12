National Youth Day: M3M Foundation committed to transforming the lives of the youth

Gurugram: Youth is a great asset to the nation. India is blessed to possess the advantage of a demographic dividend. If channelized efficiently, this massive talent pool can contribute to economic development. M3M Foundation, a philanthropic arm of M3M Group is committed to transforming the lives of the marginalized youth through its various initiatives. The Foundation also plans to set up a Skill Development &Training Centre to impart next-generation skills in line with the industry requirements.

“The youth is the future of the nation. India possesses a massive talent pool of youth who should be harnessed for achieving the nations’ socio-economic goals. Lack of access to education and basic facilities and joblessness are formidable challenges faced by marginalized youth. As a responsible organization, M3M Foundation is committed to making a difference in their lives through various programmes,” said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

In an endeavour to empower the youth, Government of Haryana has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M3M Foundation to facilitate online preparation, training and mentoring of students preparing for government jobs. The objective of this initiative known as Saksham Udaan is to build and strengthen the partnership between both institutions to enable students to access quality preparation for entrance examinations for government jobs. Until now, 50,000 government job aspirants have registered on the portal to prepare for these examinations.

M3M Foundation has also embarked on an initiative to support students hailing from the marginalized sections of society. As a part of this initiative -SAAKSHAR, about 1000 children are being awarded a scholarship to continue their higher education. This initiative covers beneficiaries from primary to higher education levels. These children will also be imparted elementary digital literacy skills under the programme.

Among the flagship initiatives of M3M Foundation is iMpower. M3M Foundation has collaborated with an international development organisation, Aide et Action to establish iMpower- a project which aims at the upliftment of workforce present at its construction sites. M3M Foundation recently commemorated the first anniversary of the initiative that has benefitted about 3000 families. The objective of iMpower is to build community-led worksite upliftment programmes in identified worksites of M3M in Gurugram, Haryana. This is being done through ensuring their entitlements to basic requirements such as education, health, financial and social security, legal aid and their access to State and Central welfare schemes.