Natural solution to India’s mosquito menace

During the summer months, mosquitoes are in their element. They can be found everywhere and stopping them from choosing you as their next victim can be a real challenge. Mosquitoes carry a wide variety of diseases that you want to keep far away from your body. So, to keep homes clean and pest-free, we buy sprays, coils and gels to get rid of mosquitoes, cockroaches, bed bugs, and termites. However, we don’t once think how chemical-laden repellents affect our health.

Insect repellent is a product containing chemicals that you spray into the air or on your body in order to keep insects away. Herbal Strategi’s repellents are Non-toxic & biodegradable. Its made exclusively from natural ingredients & plant extracts. The products are never tested on animals. It is completely safe for kids & cause zero side effects.

“In 2009, I had suffered from an upper respiratory tract infection. The doctors told me to stop using vaporisers,” says John Thomas, Founder of Herbal Strategi. Determined to switch to eco-friendly and safe repellents, John searched online for alternatives but found nothing. John’s Masters degree in Aquaculture at the Punjab Agriculture University came in handy. “I asked my colleagues and they referred me to Central Institute for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) in Lucknow. We went there and they gave us environment-friendly formulations that kept mosquitoes away for 10 to 12 hours to test. Since Kerala has 400 types of mosquitoes, we went there and tried the different formulations for one-and-a-half years. We then went to Kochi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to find out if people were interested in herbal repellents. Thirty per cent said yes and out of that 30 per cent, 65 per cent were new mothers, with small kids and who wanted safe repellents.”

Further research revealed that there were players in the market for herbal care, though, John adds: “Most of the herbal companies were present in the personal care segment and health care segments. There were no herbal players in the home care segment.”

John returned to Bengaluru and applied for a license from Ayush. He then started manufacturing his products in July 2011 and then took them to sell in Kerala. He noticed that by December his products stopped working. “Customers were returning them. I realised that we had bought aromatic oils from local traders. Initially the aromatic oils they supplied were good but over time they gave low quality oils. In December 2011, we recalled all the products. We lost a lot of money. But we started working from scratch and purchased raw material from CSIR-IIIM. From a single product launched in 2013, we now have more than 50 Herbal Home Care products in the Herbal Cleaners, Herbal Fresheners, Herbal Hygiene, Herbal Repellents and Herbal Fogging solution.

Herbal Strategi Repellents include:

· Herbal Mosquito Repellent Room Spray – made from Citronella, Lemongrass, Cedarwood and Neem.

· Herbal Mosquito Repellent Body Spray – made of natural extracts and herbal oils, it keeps you and your family safe without the use of chemicals. It is water based, so can be sprayed on body and on clothes and does not stain. Mospray is made from Lemongrass, Palmorosa, Tulsi, Eucalyptus to ensure a subtle yet fresh fragrance.

· Natural Agarbatti – the best substitute for mosquito coils. They are made from Lemongrass, Eucalyptus, Palmarosa and Neem.

· Natural Mosquito Oil – made from Citronella, Lemongrass, Cedarwood and Neem

· Natural and Herbal Indoor Mosquito Repellent Vaporizer – an excellent alternative to chemical-based repellents. Made up of herbal products available in nature this mosquito vaporizer is a blend of extracts from plants such as eucalyptus, lemongrass, neem among others, and many other aromatic oils. It is 100% Natural Mosquito Repellent.

It prevents mosquito bites and thus helps prevent dengue and chikungunya. It causes no respiratory problems and has no other side effects. A natural herbal based repellent that doesn’t cause any side effects to you and your family, and is your best bet in keeping these insects away.

Mosquito repellant is an essential item used in every Indian household, thanks to the ubiquitous mosquito and the ever-looming threat of dengue, malaria, chikangunya, and other mosquito-borne diseases. With rising awareness of the dangers posed by chemical-based repellants, there is a steady increase in demand for herbal and natural alternatives.

For Further Details please visit – https://herbalstrategi.com/