Naturevibe Botanicals unveils its Brand Mascot, Mr. Fittles for Indian Mark

Undertaking an innovative marketing initiative, Naturevibe Botanicals, India’s leading Health & Organic food brand, today unveiled its mascot, Mr. Fittles for the Indian market. The mascot will define and represent the brand. The animated avatar is a reflection of the brand’s core values, culture and goals.

The mascot, symbolic of healthy and clean living while being fun and quirky, has been conceptualized to spread awareness around conscious living and the paramount significance of food in achieving one’s health targets. As a part of a unique marketing strategy, the mascot will further strengthen brand image among the consumers by increasing brand awareness. It will also help build relationships and bridge the gap between the producer and the consumer.

Commenting on the launch of mascot, Rishabh Chokhani, Founder, CEO, Naturevibe Botanicals said, “ We are extremely excited to introduce our new brand mascot to our consumers. With Mr. Fittles, we plan to communicate the essence of our brand and bring to life the fun element while making healthy decisions. This way, the mascot is a perfect connection between the consumers and the brand.”

Naturevibe Botanicals will engage the mascot to educate people about the benefits of the products and help them make the right choices for their health. It will create awareness among consumers to choose nutrients over calories. Upon the success of the new icon in the Indian market, the brand will be introducing it globally.