Natya Varna in National capital

Natya Varna – the colours of dance was staged in Muktodhara auditorium in New Delhi. This unique dance festival was curated by Mr Abdulb Khalid, a young Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam dancer himself. The festival saw an amalgamation of three different classical dance styles of India – Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam, and Odissi on the same stage.

Mr Khalid did Bhamakalpam, a rare composition in Kuchipudi on princess Satyabhama whereas his little students mesmerized the audience with Bharatnatyam recital.

Daughter of Odissi dancer Arunima Ghosh, six-year-old child prodigy Srishti Debroy was the guest performer of the show for the Odissi piece. Her innate grace and involved performance was one of the key highlights of the festival.