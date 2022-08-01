Navitas Group aims to clock over INR 250 Crores in revenue FY 2022-23

India, 1st August 2022: Navitas Group, one of the leading solar module manufacturers in the country, today announced that it aims to clock over INR 250 crores revenue this fiscal, i.e. 2022-23. Having marked significant growth in 2021–22, the company is in a hyper-growth phase driven by its high-quality and reliable solar products.

Founded in 2013 by young entrepreneurs Vineet Mittal, Sunay Shah, Ankit Singhania, Aditya Singhania and Saurabh Aggarwal, Navitas Solar aims to set a new benchmark in the solar space. The company has a module manufacturing facility in Surat with a capacity to produce 500 MW solar modules per annum. This facility is involved in the development of cutting-edge products that provide consumers with reliable Solar PV Modules, EVA sheets, Solar Kits and EPC services. Besides this, the company also offers various On grid and Off grid solutions. This is a company with a young team having all the well-educated promoters and that helps a lot for understanding the market quickly and adapting the new changes much faster.

Leading in the solar module manufacturing, Navitas Solar has successfully established its footprints in nooks and corners of the country with the focus on Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & other states with its existing range of products

The company is actively spreading its reach in the global market as well in the USA and EU. Their credibility is supported by distinguished certifications like IEC, ISO, ERDA, BIS & MNRE.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Vineet Mittal, Co-Founder and Director, Navitas Solar, says, “We have diligently invested more than 10 years producing reliable and affordable solar products in the market. We are gearing up to set a new benchmark in the energy sector with a comprehensive range of products. We aim to be the country’s most trusted solar firm by the end of this decade. Our mission is to collaborate with the world’s leading solar companies to develop and provide the most dependable and efficient solar products and services. “

Navitas Solar has served approximately 700 customers until now in India for various government, semi-government, and private projects. They are one of the leading solar module manufacturing companies working hard to develop a sustainable organization and contribute to the worldwide clean energy movement through realistic solutions.

Navitas Solar is specialized in the production of monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar modules ranging from 5 watts to 600 watts per panel. Notably, Navitas Solar is amongst the few solar module-manufacturing companies in the country to have backward and forward integration, distinguishing it from its competitors. Backward integration is provided by its subsidiary company called Navitas Alpha Renewables Pvt. Ltd. (NARPL), which manufactures EVA Sheets, while forward integration is provided by project execution & full-fledged EPC services for residential, commercial and industrial clients on rooftop as well as open access solar parks. It is ranked amongst the top 10 Indian solar manufacturers by JMK Research & Analytics.