NaXum Launches Automated Virtual Office Brand-Out Process and Multi-Bitrate Streaming Player Virtual Office Implementa

Las Vegas, NV, September 03, 2022 —- NaXum Online Referral Marketing Systems has once again celebrated employees innovation projects this month with VP of Information Systems Engineer Vincent Paul Ponteras completing the Automated Virtual Office Brand-Out Process. This means that the installation of new virtual offices will take shorter periods of time, resulting in more time to focus on different custom coding work for more clients.

Another win for the NaXum team is celebrated through implementing the native multi-bitrate streaming player virtual office. VP of Core Tech, Norfelyn R. Almonicar’s latest innovation in the virtual office allows all videos loaded through the App Admin’s X-Factor Page to be easily streamed inside the virtual office on the web.

By releasing the above innovations as a part of Project Lion, NaXum welcomes more clients as it now maximizes the current platform by creating configurable admin tools, reducing the time spent on spinning up a new platform for each client.