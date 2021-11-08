NaXum’s CEO, Ben Dixon, Shares How COVID Changed Technology in Direct Sales Forever

Naxum’s CEO, Ben Dixon, hosted a panel through the Direct Selling Executive Forum to explore strategies for referral marketing companies today and how technology has changed at NaXum.

The COVID-19 Pandemic changes the way the direct selling business was done around the world, and the executives on the panel shared how new technology, people and processes all play a key role in companies continuing to win today.

Executives from three continents were on the line to discuss the topic broadcasted on NaXum’s Facebook:

On their panel:

– Chris Cicchinelli, CEO of Pure Romance

– Shilpa Ajwani, Prev Managing Director, Tupperware India

– Craig Johanson, President of Sales & Marketing, VIIVA

The panel discussed the following questions:

1) What is one initiative that you believe every corporate team should consider for 2021?

“You have to enhance the experience and strengthen your story. Map the employee experience and consumer experience. Look at each touchpoint as a ‘trust point’ each point as a place trust is earned or broken, loyalty won or lost. 73% of the consumers in the USA changed their shopping behavior in 2020.” – Shilpa Ajwani

2) What is one field initiative you believe leaders should have top of mind for 2021?

“We decided we had to do more for our communities, not just having a tagline, we needed real ways to keep our people together with real tasks in the community together.” – Chris Cicchinelli

3) What areas of the business should corporate executives take accountability for today that in the past were left up to the field?

“I didn’t want to hop into a subject that fields tired, but we need to talk about social media. When social media was the ‘new thing’ everybody thought they had a platform with a network of people, all connected on social media. It made it really easy for people to share, but the problem is most people don’t know how to share. Most companies only have departments meant to communicate to existing members, but you have people jumping into companies to then posting fourteen posts in a row to a ‘new company’ they’re excited about and their friends stop interacting. One of the best things companies can do right now is teaching people how to use social media.” – Craig Johanson

Modeling authentic behavior in social media to actually be “connecting” with your prospects instead of simply “broadcasting” to prospects was a theme that came out of the discussion.

