Nazara Technologies Ltd appoints Anupriya Sinha Das as Head of Corporate Development

India, 25th July 2022: Leading gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies recently appointed Anupriya Sinha Das as their new Head of Corporate Development. Her role encompasses investor relations, fund raising as well as working on various strategic initiatives for the company.

Anupriya has a total of 13 years of experience across Private equity, Investment banking and Consumer Tech business. In her last stint, Anupriya led Corporate Strategy team at Pocket Aces where she was driving M&A and fund-raising initiatives. Prior to this, she spent around seven years in private equity across General Atlantic and Everstone Capital, where she has managed more than $300 million across consumer and technology sectors among others. Anupriya has completed her Engineering in Computer Science from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, and MBA in Finance from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

On Anupriya’s appointment, Nitish Mittersain, Founder and Joint Managing Director of Nazara Technologies, said, “We are elated to have Anupriya join us at Nazara. We have a lot of ongoing and upcoming projects and look forward to her valuable contributions towards them.”

Commenting on this appointment, Anupriya Sinha, Head of the Corporate Department, Nazara Technologies said, “I am thrilled to join Nazara Technologies. Nazara has established itself as a leader in the Indian gaming landscape. The company has demonstrated phenomenal growth over the years and has been a pioneer in identifying growth opportunities early on. I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to a fulfilling journey with this organization.”