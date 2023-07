NBC Bearings Leading the Way in Sustainability, pledges to plant 10,000 trees in Jaipur

Jaipur, 29th July 2023: National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI) – part of the US$ 2.8 billion CK Birla Group and manufacturer of NBC brand of bearings, India’s leading bearings manufacturer, and exporter, has pledged to plant 10,000 trees in Jagatpura, Jaipur in an effort to create a green cover for the city. The plantation drive is taking place to commemorate World Nature Conservation Day and will be part of NEI’s overall commitment to sustainable development. Under the initiative, 2500 trees have already been planted so far, with 7,500 more to be planted over the next three months.

To plant trees, NEI has partnered with the Safearth Foundation, an NGO that is on a mission to reduce annual global emissions and build grassroots coping mechanisms in the communities that will be hit hardest by the threats of climate change. Through the partnership, the organization will not only ensure the plantation of trees but will also make sure that the trees are native to their environments and that they will be nurtured and monitored over time.

In addition to planting trees, NEI will also be distributing 5,000 plants to its employees on World Nature Conservation Day in an effort to create awareness about nature conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Saboo, President & CEO, of National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI) said, “In the world of manufacturing, our mission needs to go beyond innovation. Not only we’re building a better future in terms of technology, but one that’s sustainable, greener, and more vibrant. It’s our responsibility to take the necessary strides towards a flourishing earth. By partnering with the Safearth Foundation, we are taking that next step – we’re giving back to nature, restoring its beauty, and inspiring a culture of sustainability within our team and community. Together, we aim to become trailblazers for a greener earth. We truly believe that this is just the beginning of our extraordinary journey.”

This plantation drive is one of the many ways that NEI is working to reduce its carbon footprint and move towards embracing sustainability. The company has also taken strides to improve its energy efficiency as it practices methods of sustainability by using alternate sources of energy and increasing the efficiency of the manufacturing process by leveraging the power of digitization. The NBC’s Jaipur plant is also a role model of sustainability, with 40 acres of green belt balancing the impact of the built-up area of 37 acres. NBC Bearings is committed to being carbon neutral by 2039.