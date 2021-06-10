NCML Announces Corporate Name Change to National Commodities Management Services Limited

New Delhi, 10 June 2021: India’s largest private-sector agriculture post-harvest management company, erstwhile National Collateral Management Services Limited (NCML), has announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name – National Commodities Management Services Limited, effective immediately. The new name reflects the company’s emphasis on providing commodity services along the comprehensive agriculture lifecycle from farm to plate. This transformation is triggered by various steps taken by NCML to expand its presence in new agriculture frontiers, including pre-harvest services like crop tracking, weather data, yield guidance, etc., to commodity warehousing, electronic platform for buy-sell, testing, supply chain and trucking.

Mr. Siraj Chaudhry, MD & CEO, NCML, “This renaming of NCML perfectly illustrates that we have grown beyond the business of collateral management services. The new name National Commodities Management Services Limited, shows us as a trusted solution provider for stakeholders in the value chain of “Agriculture-to-food” through services; fostering innovation and efficiency. Our work with our customers and stakeholders remains our highest priority, and this renaming further renews our commitment to become a strong strategic partner for them. From a branding perspective, it might appear as a small change from Collateral to Commodities but in the life of the business and our presence in the overall agriculture industry, it’s a giant leap.”

Mr. Unupom Kausik, President, NCML, “With our vision NCML 2.0, we would be looking at providing end-to-end solutions to farmers, adhatiyas, processors through a solution-based architecture. The rationale behind the name change of NCML is the brand’s growth beyond collateral management and capture the essence of what we do, day-in and day-out. Therefore, the need was felt to embrace a brand identity that could portray the company’s image and a broad spectrum of services to its stakeholders”.

Further, the NCML logo remains unchanged. This renaming will not affect or delay any current or future work commitments. No other aspects of the company structure, such as shareholding, management, website, email addresses, etc., will change. There are no material changes in the operations of the company.