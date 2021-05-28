NCR realtors contributing to fight against deadly corona

Major real estate players in Delhi NCR are facilitating vaccination drives to ensure that Covid-19 infection doesn’t spread to the residents. Apart from vaccination drives, the realtors are also extending helping hand in arranging oxygen concentrators and other necessary medicines for its residents. Gaurs Group, Central Park, Signature Global, ABA Corp, and Sikka Group are making efforts to ensure that their residents get all the help needed to stay safe.

The Gaur Foundation has made arrangements for COVID vaccination at the Gaur City Mall for people aged 18 to 44 years. The facility will be available every day henceforth. The people here would be able to get the vaccine while sitting in the car. The campaign is an initiative of the District Administration and Health Department in which Greater Noida Authority and Gaur Group are giving their support.

Manoj Gaur, CMD of Gaur Group, says that we should help each other in the fight against Corona and get vaccinated. In this campaign, we will continue to support the district administration and health department. We will help the state become free of Corona by joining hands with the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Signature Global, a leader in affordable housing, has been engaged in taking care of the vaccination and medical needs of the people attached to it – be it labor on various sites or other employees. Activities carried out for labour include ration and food distribution, regular health check-up, distribution of multivitamins and Oxymetres, and isolation rooms. For any employee showing signs of COVID infection, Signature Global has formed an internal core helpline team to help staff and families round the clock.

“When the country was recovering from the first wave, the second wave struck; it has brought new challenges to country’s economy. However, it seems that people are more ready to take on the challenges, unlike last year. Unfortunately, the spread has been deadly this year, but everyone s working tirelessly to contain the pandemic,” says Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global Group, Chairman, ASSOCHAM, National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development.

Central Park, a reputed luxury real estate developer, and Medanta Hospital, organized Covid-19 vaccination camp at E- clinic near Tower 26, Central Park Resorts. The Group is also lending a hand by providing free multivitamin tablets to the staff and frontline employees at the e-clinic here at intervals of a few days. Central Park Resorts also has a 24-hour ambulance service on site, as well as oxygen support and arrangement for oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

“The residents are like our family, and we will not leave any stone unturned to assure their complete safety and security. The vaccination drive for our residents will save the residents from the hassle of crowded hospitals and long queues,” says Amarjit Singh Bakshi, CMD, Central Park.

The Group also launched 15 oxygenated beds in one of their projects, Flower Valley, located on Sohna Road in Gurugram, to safeguard their 250 residents from COVID-19. The team at Central Park Resorts has also been proactive in arranging beds for other medical facilities of Central Parkers. In case of an emergency, a Quarantine centre for Central Park staff is also maintained.

Noida-based real estate company Sikka Group is reaching out to the residents of Karnam Greens (Sector 143, Noida) and Karmic Greens (Sector 78, Noida) with free oxygen concentrators, which Sikka Charitable Trust is facilitating. “The health of our residents is of utmost importance. We want to extend as much help as possible. Looking at the demand of oxygen concentrators, we have arranged the equipment for the residents that they can use free of cost. We hope that we will come out of this situation soon,” says Harvinder Singh Sikka, MD, Sikka Group.

Noida based developer ABA Corp has started a door step service at its residential project Cleo County to provide all essential items and covid resources to the residents. A total of 25 oxygen cylinders with 46 litre capacity and 10 oxygen concentrators were provided to the residents. Refilling facility of empty oxygen cylinders is also being provided to the residents. In the previous projects also, the group has sent 5 oxygen cylinders each of 46 little capacity. For emergency situations, an ambulance equipped with essential medical facilities is also parked at a specially allocated space. Special COVID isolated hutments are made for the workers at the construction sites with a make-shift kitchen facility. Standby COVID resources are also being made available. Also, ABA Corp’s Cherry County arranged for an in-house vaccination drive for its residents. The group housing society has tied up with Fortis Noida via its CSR arm County Foundation for setting up the paid vaccination camp.

Amit Modi, Director, ABA Corp & President (Elect), CREDAI, Western UP, shares, “Keeping in mind the comfort and safety of the residents and neighbours, we decided to opt out of any central covid isolation ward which might put others on risk of contracting the virus; we have chosen to provide door-to-door service of all the essential covid resources. We are also getting our employees and frontline third party vendor workers like guards, housekeeping workers and facility management staff to get vaccinated as well, with an added encouragement that County Foundation will sponsor the cost of vaccination for all the workers.”