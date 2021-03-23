NCR’s first Apple Flagship Premium Reseller store opens at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

Delhi NCR’s first Apple Flagship Premium Reseller store was opened in the Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden. Unicorn, that sells Apple products under the brand name UNI, also offered attractive launch offers for welcoming their customers. An attractive 10% off on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 along with up to Rs.8,000 Cash Back for HDFC customers. Spread across 3000 Sq. ft, the store boasts a modern and opulent look, designed in an all white façade with informative and interactive digital screens, which add to the overall customer experience. Unicorn through its 29 retail Apple premium stores and 21 service centers across North and West India, offers the complete range of Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch together with a large number of accessories.

Pacific Mall Tagore Garden has always been popular as the ultimate retail and entertainment destination of NCR. With brands like S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil, Ritu Kumar, Rado, Yell, Onitsuka Tiger, Under Armour now Unicorn’s Apple Store will prove to be an attraction for the Delhites.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “We are very glad to be associated with Unicorn Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. The store being the first Apple Flagship Premium Reseller store will help us attract a new set of customers to our mall. UNI is already seen as a brand synonymous with exemplary user experience and a vast array of products that speak for themselves”

Adding on the details about the launch, Mr. Baljinder Paul Singh, Director, Unicorn Infosolutions Pvt Ltd said, “Our goal is to make Unicorn the best retail brand in India when it comes to lifestyle technology products. The store has been designed to maximize the product display and product availability for the consumer, keeping in mind the basic hygiene retail experience requirements.”

The new store aims to encourage customers to be more creative by offering workshops on photography, filmmaking, music creation, art and design among many others. Customers to the new store will also enjoy premium launch offers.