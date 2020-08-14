NDDB issues advisory for management of dairy animals during the rainy season to dairy cooperatives

14 August 2020, New Delhi: The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has disseminated essential advisory for the management of dairy animals during the rainy season to dairy cooperatives across the country. NDDB has also requested the dairy cooperatives to prominently display the advisory at village level dairy cooperative societies for wider propagation. Shri Dilip Rath, Chairman, NDDB said that the rainy season presents its own set of challenges to the dairy farmers. Adequate measures are required in the areas of housing, feeding, health, and breeding for managing dairy animals. He said that the dairy cooperatives have a massive community outreach in rural areas and we should leverage this network to create awareness on adopting measures for rain-affected dairy animals. During the rainy season, dairy farmers tend to alter animal feeding systems in favour of green fodder which is available in abundance in most parts of the country. This is likely to pose challenges in terms of impaired digestive efficacy and altered milk quality. Similarly, the incidences of parasitic infestations, as well as mastitis, are also common in this season. NDDB-developed advisory for the efficient management of dairy animals during the rainy season will help optimize the productivity of dairy animals.