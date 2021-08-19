NDHGO launches as a new homegrown platform to take retailers, F&B and other businesses online for free with an AI-based solution

New Delhi: NDHGO, a new AI-based e-commerce platform, debuted in India to empower businesses of all size, by providing a platform to set up their own professional online store in just 30 seconds at no additional cost. The Kolkata headquartered retail-tech startup, by Senrysa Technologies, allows to seamlessly convert any business into a professional online e-commerce store. With a simple, intuitive and easy-to-use app, it provides the highest quality of customer experience. Designed to transform the traditional and unorganized retail sector and give it a new face in the post-pandemic era, NDHGO aims to connect every seller to the economy by expanding its network to reach 2 million retail partners and 500 top Indian cities by 2022.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kumar P. Saha, Founder of NDHGO said, “The pandemic has a hard-hitting impact on neighborhood businesses as most of the consumers are turning towards e-commerce for their basic needs, seeking convenience and ensuring wellbeing by shopping from their homes. These changing times, evolving consumer needs and upgrading industry dynamics adversely affected traditional business due to the high cost and complexity of adapting technology. To sort out these strains, NDHGO has been sculpted on the learning and wisdom of decades and generations to empower the existing ecosystem through technology. Like e-commerce today, businesses adopting NDHGO can quickly upgrade their ways of doing business and adapt to the requisite phygital world to fulfil their consumers’ requirements with no technical hassles.”

The lack of access to advanced technologies and solutions has stalled businesses from scaling up. Identifying this gap, NDHGO enters the fast-growing market to offer a level playing field to the local businesses and allow them to compete with large online aggregators. NDHGO brings innovative technologies and end-to-end solutions for grocery-supermarket, restaurants, F&B, fashion or any other business to revamp their operations effortlessly by developing their personalized online store in the form of a website or an app. Moreover, these stores will also have access to features like payments solutions, delivery integrations, bank & wallet offers and POS integration amongst others.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Viresh Oberoi, Co-Founder of NDHGO said, “NDHGO is a solution designed to bridge the gap between neighborhood businesses and their consumers. It will allow these players to take their trade online seamlessly, by creating their first fully functional e-store for free and within seconds. With over lakhs of options for catalogue building, it aids businesses to easily set-up their online store in easy DIY steps along with secured digital transactions and streamline delivery options for their shoppers. We did a pilot run across the country to test out our processes and systems, and the response was fantastic. Over a lakh of downloads in just two months from more than 100 cities.”

To create a basic free online store, NDHGO offers features such as online ordering system, multiple payment option, order management, coupons & discounts, professional store themes and custom delivery options, among others. In addition to the free features, it offers subscription based premium features to businesses and has collaboration with banks, NBFC & Fintech partners to promote profitable lending and working capital loan for businesses seeking financial support. The partners on the other hand gets an opportunity to extend their digital products to an expanded customer base. NDHGO is also constantly partnering with leading banks, such as HDFC, to provide exciting bank offers & discounts which will help in strengthening customer’s relation in a long run.

Key Features of NDHGO:

Direct to Customer (D2C) – It cuts out the middleman and one can get a direct online ordering system for their business, allowing customers to order directly from the platform to their favorite stores or brands.

User Friendly Set-up – Offers a user-friendly and hassle-free interface for customers to easily interact and make purchase. It also enables displaying and selling of digital or physical goods in an aesthetic manner.

Business Insights – Offers a data-driven business plan to the business for their online store. The integrated analytics dashboard lets businesses review their sales success as well

Multiple payment System – Allows businesses to offer their customers a choice to select from multiple payment options – UPI, credit cards, debit cards, COD and more. It allows to accept payments and manage transactions, refunds and payouts from the app securely and instantly.

Store Manager – Allows businesses to track orders and managing inventory using simple steps from desktop or using NDHGO mobile-friendly application.

Connect the delivery partner – Allows the merchants or store owners to select the ideal delivery partner and connect it to their account for quick and straightforward deliveries to customers’ doorsteps.

Zero cost– NDHGO key value proposition is to allow businesses to set up their online store at no cost and negligible time.