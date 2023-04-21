NecessaryNotAccessory: Fastrack’s new campaign presents sunglasses as more than fashion

Bangalore, 21, April 2023: Fastrack Specs presents their new campaign highlighting why sunglasses are more than a pair of fashionable accessories. The brand campaign, #NecessoryNotAccessory brings attention to the functional aspect of sunglasses, which is in being a necessity against the sun, and presents that with a very Fastrack twist.

Conceptualized by Mullen Lowe Lintas, the campaign through three multi-concept films showcases different situations that could have been avoided if only one would have been wearing the right kind of sunglass. The main objective of the campaign #NecessoryNotAccessory is to bring forth the brand’s view on the necessity of having a pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes and prevent yourself from any obstacles.

Campaign Film Link:

· https://youtu.be/mVVFIx27Gm4: Wraps

· https://youtu.be/oOTWzJh7Tmk: Mirrored Sunglasses

· https://youtu.be/EWIit5G_SE0: Polarized Sunglasses

Mr. Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Head of Marketing, Eyecare Division Titan Company said, “In a tropical country like ours, sunglasses are a must-have. For decades, sunglasses have been marketed as a fashion accessory only but that is not just, why they were created. With #NeccessaryNotAccessory we want to bring new users to the category and grow it by showing the consequences of missing your sunglasses on your next holiday. We believe your beach holiday will never be the same after you experience it with polarised sunglasses nor will you experience the blinding effect of the Indian summer sun with the right mirrored sunglasses. We are ‘educating’ with a fastrack quirk. Ms. Sonali Khanna – President & Head of Lowe Lintas, South adds, “Fastrack is a brand where we’ve always made unconventional campaigns to match their unique products. Hence, we decided to push this from merely a ‘feature-education’ piece to a fun and interesting narrative on why sunglasses are ‘Necessary not Accessory’. ”

Fastrack provides customers a wide variety of trendy and edgy choices of sunglasses with different features such as polarized, mirrored, and UV protection. The sunglasses are available in opaque colors and come in various shapes. These outstanding sunglasses and more are available at a starting price of INR 899 on eyewear.fastrack.in and across all physical stores.