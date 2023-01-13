Neel Bridal Studio helps 300 fatherless girls in giving them a beautiful bridal makeup for a mass wedding.

300 such were wedded at large wedding ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday as part of PP Savani Group’s and one of the biggest bridal studios of the city – Neel Bridal Studio’s unprecedented social commitment to assist fatherless girls in getting married. At the large wedding ceremonies, girls from various cultures and religions were married off.

Neel Bridal Studio’s internationally acclaimed MUA Pragna Baldaniya fulfilled the dream of beautiful bridal makeup for many young girls out there. In the presence of many guests, the couples were wedded while singing shlokas and mantras.

In order to bless the married couples, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present at the mass wedding ceremony on Saturday. This was a great humanitarian effort by Neel Bridal Studio as it helped several girls to achieve happiness of getting married. Everyone present at the event really appreciated their efforts.

Pragna Baldaniya, one of the founder of the studio and an internationally acclaimed makeup artist said “ It felt really amazing when I was creating makeup looks for these beautiful girls, they all were really excited! And seeing that glimmer and excitement in their eyes made me feel so satisfied from inside, I would love to give such girls beautiful looks even in future.”

Famous organ donation advocates including Piyush Gondaliya of the Jeevandeep Organ Donation Foundation, Nilesh Mandlewala of the Donate Life Foundation, and Dilipdada Deshmukh of the Organ Donation Charitable Trust attended the event in Abrama village, Mota Varachha.