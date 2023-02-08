Neet-Pg Cut-Off Dates Extended By Nb

Reliving news for the NEET-PG aspirants, the National Board of Examination has extended the dates of cut-off to 11 Aug.2023. The application window will now open from 3 pm onwards on 9 Feb.2023 to 11:55 pm on 12 Feb.2023. The edit window for those who will be filling out the application form between 09-02-2023 to 12-02-2023 periods shall submit the examination fee and application form for NEET-PG on 15 Feb.2023.

Commenting on the same Mr. Gaurav Tyagi, Founder of Career Xpert said-

It is seriously a great decision taken by the National Board of Examination. We all are so grateful to the NBE personnel for this step. Nearly 10,000 candidates will get eligible to take part in the examination. But, the postponement of the NEET-PG examination is also required for NEET PG 2023. So, “Hope for the best.”