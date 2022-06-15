Neighbourhood First Policy in Focus: India Funds Bangladesh Infrastructure Project

June New Delhi: High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswamy inaugurated a five-storey women’s hostel in Sylhet. The Umesh Chandra-Nirmalabala Hostel in Sylhet’s Chalibandar area has been constructed by the Government of India with its own funds, at a cost of 4.35 Crore Bangladeshi Taka, which can house 160 girl students. It will be run by the Umesh Chandra-Nirmalabala Hostel Trust on a non-profit basis.

Following the inauguration of the Women’s Hostel, the High Commissioner, along with Bangladesh Rural Development and Cooperation Minister Mohammad Tajul Islam, Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen and Sylhet City Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury, jointly carried out three other projects.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted, “The three projects namely, Development of Dhupadighipar area, Construction of Cleaners Colony building at Kastoghar & Construction of School building at Chara Dighi Par have all been funded by India and implemented by Sylhet City Corporation.”

India had signed an MoU in the year 2017 to build infrastructure for education and better environment in Bangladesh. As per the agreement, these projects have been funded by the Government of India, while it has been implemented by the Sylhet Municipal Corporation. All three projects are focused towards improving the lives of the local population.

Significantly, relations with neighboring countries have always been a priority in India’s current foreign policy. Our relations with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been accorded top priority, under the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ which aims to help neighbouring countries in carrying forward their capacity building programmes and investments without interfering in their national matters.