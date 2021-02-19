Neil Dasgupta Conceptualizes & Directs Ad campaign for Senco Gold and Diamonds…

Kolkata: Neil Dasgupta, an acclaimed ad director conceptualized and directed the newly launched ad campaign, “D Signia – Designs for Your Dreams” for one of the largest jewellery retail chains, Senco Gold and Diamond jewellers. This ad campaign featured the enchanting Bangladeshi and Indian actress Ms.Jaya Ahsan with the much acclaimed director Shiboprasad Mukherjee reciting a Tagore’s poem.

Neil Dasgupta ideated and executed this ad campaign with the thought of bringing the Tagore-ian consciousness back into our society. This ad campaign featured the timeless poem of Rabindranath Tagore which was recited by the renowned filmmaker, Shiboprosad Mukherjee. In addition to this, the intent of using this legendary poem was to honour the women who have been patronising the brand for so many generations. Reason why, the ad was released on Valentine’s Day 2021.

According to Mr. Shiboprosad Mukherjee, “I really appreciate Neil’s idea of using this timeless poem of Rabindranath Tagore in an advertising film. In the age when we are almost forgetting to speak and write the Bengali language, this thought of bringing back Tagore in an ad film is very unique. I am thankful to him for giving me this wonderful opportunity of adding grace to his creation by reciting the poem of the genius. It was a great experience working with him. The film is beautifully directed by him. “

This newly launched ad campaign showcased the precious, high-end jewellery which is available at D’Signia Store, a dazzling destination for Senco Gold and Diamond Jewellery.

In both India & Bangladesh, the ad has received very good response. Within 24 hours it has become the most viral video in recent times. The video has got millions of views with 500 + shares and more than 700 comments on Jaya Ahsan’s Facebook page. It has also been shared all across through whatsaap, Facebook & Instagram.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Neil Dasgupta, Co-founder & CCO, Brainspun Communications Pvt. Ltd. added, “Through this ad campaign, my intention was to showcase the brilliant range of jewellery by Senco with a touch of Tagore-ian consciousness. A dazzling, premium range of jewellry transports a woman to a state of unattainability. Tagore’s poem ” Sundor, tumi eshechile aaj prate” resonates this vibe. Jaya Ahsan has perfectly represented my concept. Every piece of jewellery compliments her stunning beauty and grace. The campaign highlights the finest collection of the brand. Through this campaign, we wanted to express our gratitude and love for all the women who have trusted and chosen Senco for generations. “

About Brainspun Communications Pvt. Ltd.: Brainspun is East India’s leading content making house with over 200 advertising films and other contents like music video, corporate films in their showreel. It has always been committed to social causes and has associated with various philanthropic activities. During the COVID pandemic, Brainspun has reached out to film workers’ and donated to the welfare of technicians suffering from the joblessness due to the crisis.