NephroPlus revolutionizes the dialysis scenario in India by launching the first-ever Container Dialysis Unit in Jadcherla

June 13, 2023: NephroPlus, India’s leading network of dialysis service providers and the trailblazer in practicing innovative dialysis solutions, launched the nation’s first-of-its-kind ‘Container dialysis unit in collaboration with Shri Vamshi Hospital in the Jadcherla district of Telangana today. This innovative model marks the brand’s vision to transform the renal care landscape, addressing the growing need for dialysis care.

The groundbreaking model is inspired by the conception of space constraints for a fully functional dialysis set-up at hospitals and health centres. With this newly established setting, the dialysis patients in these regions will be able to access the state-of-the-art dialysis services designed with patient comfort and safety measures, offered by NephroPlus. The container dialysis unit will be managed by a cohort of dialysis technicians and nephrologists providing real-time monitoring, expert consultations, timely intervention and comprehensive support and care to the dialysis patients.

Inaugurating the brand’s most recent innovative dialysis service, Mr Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO of, NephroPlus remarked, ‘’Being the earliest pioneer of renal care in India, NephroPlus is dedicated to advancing patient care for the dialysis community through innovative solutions. Our bigger mission is to revolutionize the traditional methods of dialysis services to empower dialysis patients with greater accessibility, affordability, and a higher quality of patient care. In light of expanding these innovative solutions to the underserved locations of India, we plan to establish 10 more units with a similar model in the brand’s greenhorn markets.’

The newly developed container-designed dialysis service will offer a capacity of 4 patients at a given interval. Dedicated to a streamlined process of constantly innovating and breaking through the traditional methods of dialysis services, NephroPlus successfully adds ‘container dialysis’ to its ingenious variety of services such as ‘dialysis on wheels’, ‘dialysis on call, ‘holiday dialysis and many more.

The event also saw the presence of Mr Kamal Shah, Co-founder, NephroPlus who addressed the attendees aligning them with the brand’s mission of building a passionate organization that is committed to combining cutting-edge research and development that strives to improve the standard of lives of individuals affected with chronic kidney illnesses to contribute to a healthier society.