Ness Accelerates industry cloud strategy for Financial services with the acquisition of Risk Focus

Ness Digital Engineering, a global provider of Digital Transformation solutions and a portfolio company of The Rohatyn Group (TRG), is pleased to announce its acquisition of Risk Focus, a leading consulting and advisory firm specializing in Digital Transformation for Financial Services.

“Adding Risk Focus’s core competence in Digital Transformation services to Ness’s core DNA in product engineering strengthens Ness’ position as a full lifecycle digital engineering firm offering digital advisory through scaled engineering services,” said Ranjit Tinaikar, Chief Executive Officer, Ness. “With this acquisition, Ness also continues to execute on its strategy to build strong industry expertise in Financial Services and bolster our competencies in cloud and data services.”

Headquartered in New York, Risk Focus creates measurable business impact with technology expertise, business insight, and a nimble delivery process, including shorter implementation cycles that allow for feedback, adaptability, and quick delivery of results. The company is an Advanced AWS Partner with the Financial Services, Migration and DevOps competencies, as well as Premier Confluent Systems Integrator, making it one of the top 5 AWS partners in the Financial Services industry.

“Joining Ness allows Risk Focus to better serve our clients by adding scale-out engineering capabilities to the Risk Focus expertise in Digital Transformation,” said Vassil Avramov, Founder and CEO of Risk Focus. “I look forward to helping drive our continued success as well as deepening our technology excellence in cloud, data and AI in my new role as CTO of Ness.”

“Ness is one of the few at-scale pure digital engineering players that seamlessly manages projects from strategy through execution,” said Thomas Kucera, Managing Director, TRG. “This acquisition strengthens Ness’ position as one of the top providers in digital engineering globally.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. Alantra LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Risk Focus. Financial details were not disclosed.

About Ness

Ness is a full lifecycle digital engineering firm offering digital advisory through scaled engineering services. Combining our core competence in engineering with the latest in digital strategy and technology, we seamlessly manage Digital Transformation journeys from strategy through execution to help businesses thrive in the digital economy. As your tech partner, we help engineer your company’s future with cloud and data. For more information, visit www.ness.com.