Ness Digital Engineering Acquires Sovereign CRM

Ness Digital Engineering, a portfolio company of The Rohatyn Group (TRG), has completed an acquisition of Sovereign CRM, a rapidly-growing Salesforce consultancy that specializes in the architecture, implementation, customization and integration of a broad suite of Salesforce products. Sovereign CRM will further expand the capabilities of Ness’s Cloud & Platform Engineering Practice to capitalize on rapidly increasing demand for Salesforce expertise globally.

“Many companies rely on Salesforce as their platform for launching highly complex, digital applications to drive their businesses, and Sovereign CRM has already distinguished itself as an innovator in this area,” said Paul Lombardo, Ness Digital Engineering CEO. “We’ll immediately bring this value-added expertise to existing clients while positioning ourselves to capitalize on new growth opportunities globally.”

Sovereign CRM is a leader in architecture and design for leveraging Salesforce products, including building new solution accelerators that help customers quickly move into production with Salesforce solutions. The company is a Salesforce consulting partner that has earned more than 70 Salesforce certifications. Sovereign CRM provides consulting services around CPQ, Sales Cloud, Community Cloud, Service Cloud, Field Service Lightning, partner relationship management, Mulesoft, and Pardot.

“Our offering is highly differentiated and in demand, and with Ness’s global footprint and complementary software engineering capabilities, we can quickly seize upon this opportunity,” said Eric Borthwick, founder and lead evangelist at Sovereign CRM. “Together, we’ll help businesses turn Salesforce momentum into broader digital capabilities that provide real competitive advantage.”

Sovereign CRM will keep its name and join Linium as a “Ness Digital Engineering Company.” Eric Borthwick will continue to lead expansion of Ness’s expertise in Salesforce solutions and manage its relationship with Salesforce.

Salesforce, CPQ, Sales Cloud, Community Cloud, Service Cloud, Pardot and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.