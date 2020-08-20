NESS DIGITAL ENGINEERING AND SNOWFLAKE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Ness Digital Engineering, a global provider of digital transformation solutions, has today announced it is expanding its partnership with Snowflake, the cloud data platform. Ness earned “Select” partner status and this enhanced strategic alliance expands Ness’s robust suite of data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions at a time when customers of all sizes and industries are demanding more business value from their data.

Snowflake’s support for data warehousing workloads provides a low maintenance, cost-effective way for organizations to consolidate all their data silos into a single source of truth, allowing Ness to deliver near real-time, data-driven insights to help clients achieve desired business outcomes.

“Snowflake’s dedicated storage and computing engines enable advanced data analytics capabilities that we use to help customers realize the power of their data and improve productivity and increase revenue,” said Scott Schlesinger, Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Data and Analytics Practice at Ness Digital Engineering. “Combining the power of Snowflake with Ness’s deep modernization capabilities and AI accelerator presents a formidable offering to our customers looking to expedite time to market for data and analytics solutions and seamlessly execute transformative projects.”

Ness’s status as an Amazon Web Services Advanced partner, Microsoft Azure Gold partner and Google Cloud partner allows the company to bring Snowflake’s instant, frictionless, secure sharing of live data – within and between organizations – to all its clients embarking on their data warehouse modernization journey. Snowflake’s cloud data platform requires zero management for all the customer’s data and users in a cost-effective and scalable “pay only for what you use” structure.

“Ness’s expertise in data and analytics play a critical role in helping organizations engage customers and differentiate their brands,’ positioning them as an important member of Snowflake’s partner community,” said Katie Ecklund, Director of NoAm Partners, Snowflake. “Ness has innovation hubs and delivery teams around the world, providing a global footprint that can work with Snowflake’s enterprise customers across geographic boundaries to increase the value of their digital solutions.”